Academy Sports and Outdoors surprise Fort Bliss fathers with shopping spree

KVIA
By
New
Published 9:09 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Academy Sports + Outdoors surprised 5 Fort Bliss military fathers with a $2,500 shopping spree today.

The 5 dads were each given $500 for themselves to splurge at the store. Academy Sports + Outdoors says this is a way for them to give back to the military during the Father's Day season.

Now through July 6th, Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering 10% off your purchase in store and online to military personnel.

For more information, visit here.

