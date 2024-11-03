Las Palmas Del Sol nurses volunteer to aid Hurricane Milton victims in Florida and North Carolina

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As hurricane relief efforts continue in Florida and North Carolina, nurses from Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare in El Paso are stepping up to provide essential medical and emotional support to communities affected by Hurricane Milton.

Among them are Michael Huffman, administrative director of cardiovascular services, and Sharleen Betancourt, assistant chief nursing officer, who have been deployed to hospitals in hard-hit areas.

Huffman, volunteering at HCA’s Florida Blake Hospital, described the devastation he witnessed: “Probably the most destruction I had seen. It was pretty dark because there was no city power, trees in the street, roofs ripped off houses. Flooding in houses, people just outside cleaning up. But again, it was really hard to see.”

The hurricane caused widespread damage, leaving previously untouched areas flooded and local hospitals in need of extra hands.

Betancourt, assisting at Sarasota Doctors Hospital, remarked on the resilience of the communities. "They were so humble and welcoming and appreciative for our support. It was very nice to see."

This disaster relief mission marks their first time volunteering in this capacity, inspired by the outpouring of support they received in El Paso during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was very moved when we had volunteers come and help us during COVID, and I knew it was always something that I wanted to do,” Huffman said.

Working long hours—often up to 20 hours a day—has been challenging yet fulfilling. “Didn’t understand how much gratification I would really feel until I was actually there helping,” Huffman shared. Both nurses are eager to volunteer again if called upon, guided by their mission statement: “Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.”

For those interested in supporting the hurricane relief efforts, visit KVIA.com for more information on how to donate click here.