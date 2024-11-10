Philanthropist to unveil unique dental school scholarship at Texas Tech Health El Paso’s season of thanks

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Tech Health El Paso will host its annual "Season of Thanks" luncheon on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, where philanthropist Deborah Whitehill will announce a significant scholarship for the Hunt School of Dental Medicine.

The scholarship, honoring her late husband, Dr. Harry Vance Whitehill III, D.D.S., M.S., is the first of its kind for the dental program and aims to support aspiring dental professionals in the region.

The luncheon, set on the Texas Tech Health El Paso campus, will bring together community leaders, donors, and scholarship recipients to celebrate the university’s commitment to advancing health education.

Pre-event interviews are scheduled at 11:30 a.m., followed by the main event at noon on the MSB II South Lawn.

"Season of Thanks" is an annual tradition at Texas Tech Health El Paso that recognizes community support for its mission, which spans across the Foster School of Medicine, Hunt School of Nursing, Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, and the Hunt School of Dental Medicine.

The event is expected to gather around 300 participants, including nearly 150 scholarship recipients from the Borderplex region, providing a platform for current and future health care leaders to connect and celebrate their achievements and goals.