El Paso business owner teams up with Toys for Tots to help children in need

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso business owner is making a big impact this holiday season by teaming up with Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots to help children in need.

Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots

Paul Beltran, owner of Grease Monkey, hosted a car show where participants brought toys to donate in exchange for showcasing their vehicles.

Paul Beltran owner of Grease Monkey

The event gave car enthusiasts the opportunity to admire stunning cars while contributing to a worthy cause.

Beltran said it’s his way of giving back to the community.

“I feel like it’s a responsibility to give back to your community,” Beltran said.

The car show drew people in from across the Borderland, all united by the joy of giving.

Attendees like Sixto Trevino and Mike Mullin reflected on the positive impact of their contributions.

Mike Mullin car show participant and owner of 1996 SVT Cobra Mustang

“I feel good. I like doing it because it’s a good cause,” said Sixto, a participant.

Sixto Trevino car show participant and owner of 1971 Chevelle

Mike added, “The community has been so great to me that I feel like I need to start trying to give a little bit back.”

The event was not only about the cars but also about spreading holiday cheer.

“It’s like you’re Santa Claus—kind of like without being Santa Claus,” said one participant.

Toys for Tots collection boxes are set up across the Borderland to continue helping children in need. For a full list of donation locations and how you can contribute, click here.