El Paso boxing gym gives at-risk youth a second chance

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For some, boxing is just a sport, but for others, it’s a life-changing opportunity. At Warriors Edge Boxing Promotions in El Paso, young fighters are learning more than just how to throw a punch—they’re gaining discipline, structure, and a path toward a brighter future.

One of those young athletes is Dylan Chaviya, who first stepped into the gym looking for an outlet after struggling with fights in school. At first, the adjustment wasn’t easy, and his relationship with coach Luis Trevino was tough. But through hard work and perseverance, Dylan not only became a better boxer but also turned his life around.

His first fight didn’t start well—he was knocked down early. But instead of giving up, he got back up, fought hard, and won his first belt. His victories didn’t stop in the ring. His newfound discipline helped him turn his life around, eventually leading to his probation monitor being removed, a moment that gave him hope and a fresh start.

Coach Trevino says the mentorship boxing provides goes beyond the sport itself. He takes pride in seeing his former athletes go on to serve in the military and law enforcement, carrying the lessons they learned in the gym into their careers and futures.

Dylan’s story is one of resilience, proving that with the right guidance and determination, anyone can fight for a better life.

