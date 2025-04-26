Three brothers open Twisted Fork with a no-tipping twist

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A group of three El Paso brothers is putting their own spin on the local restaurant scene. Twisted Fork is the name of their new westside eatery—and yes, there’s a twist. It’s a scratch kitchen, meaning everything on the menu is made fresh, and perhaps even more notably, tipping is not required. Located at 631 N Resler Dr, Building B, Suite 202, El Paso, Texas 79912.

Twisted Fork owners say they wanted to simplify the dining experience. That’s why they said they are committed to paying their staff a competitive wage—allowing customers to focus on enjoying their meal without worrying about leaving a tip.

One of the brothers brings a background in the restaurant industry, another served in the U.S. Army, and the third served in the U.S. Air force. Together, they’ve turned their combined experiences into what they hope becomes a go-to destination for El Pasoans who want fresh food and a new kind of service model.

Twisted Fork is now open on the west side of El Paso.

The owners say if you’re looking for a made-from-scratch meal in a welcoming environment, you’re invited to come try the twist for yourself.