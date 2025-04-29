Staying safe: hiking in hot weather

The weather is getting hotter, and for those who like to go hiking, ABC-7 spoke with a park ranger at the Franklin Mountains State Park for tips on staying safe outside.

Ranger Lydia Pagel recommends you start your hike early, so you can finish early, and avoid hiking during the hottest times of the day — so check your weather app before you head out.

Most importantly, stay hydrated.

You should also bring at least two liters of water per hour, Pagel says, or a minimum of one liter per hour on cooler days.

She shares the signs that you may need to drink more water or even call 911 for rescue.

"Thirsty, sweaty, a little bit hot, that sort of thing. It's early signs of dehydration," Pagel says. "And then when you start exhibiting signs of heat stroke, which would be, hot, dry skin starting to kind of lose awareness of surroundings, inability to kind of process information as well."

The park ranger also said you should know where you are by staying on the trail — that way if you need rescuing, the park rangers and rescue will have an idea of where to look for you.

It’s also recommended that you hike with someone or join a guided hike in case you get injured.

If you decide to bring your pet, keep in mind the heat will affect them too.

"We rescue dogs all the time. We have dogs die out here all the time. People just don't realize that their dogs need to drink water too. So don't just bring water for yourself. If you're bringing your dog, bring water for them too," says Pagel. "And definitely do not be out with your dog later in the day. The ground itself gets very hot, and they don't have the shoes that we're wearing to protect them from that so they can actually burn their paws."

Pagel also emphasizes that those under 15 years old should not be hiking alone in the state park, as she says it is an official rule.