Artists, vendors sought for El Paso’s Chalk the Block, Día de los Muertos events

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Local artists and vendors can apply for two of El Paso's upcoming arts and cultural events: Chalk the Block and Día de Los Muertos.

Chalk the Block is a free annual art festival in Downtown El Paso. The heart of the festival is the chalk art competition. Throughout the festival weekend, the sidewalks in the Downtown Art District will be decorated by local creatives. This year, it will take place Oct. 3-4, the city said.

The biggest prize ("Best of Show" award) is $2,000, according to the application.

Chalk artists can apply for Chalk the Block using this website. The application includes details on a mandatory orientation artists must attend if they wish to participate in the festival.

Artists can compete in one of three categories based on their age, according to the city.

Showcase: Advanced artists who are 18 years or older

Emerging: Intermediate artists who are 18 years or older

Student: High school student artists enrolled in school

The deadline to apply as an artist is Aug. 15 at 11:45 p.m., the application said. Late applications will be rejected.

Vendors can apply for Chalk the Block using a different application, which will close July 31, the city said.

Click here for the Artisan & Cottage Food application

Click here for the Food Truck application

In the fall, the Mexican American Cultural Center will host a Día de los Muertos festival Oct. 24, the city said. Visitors can expect live music, parade and more.

For this celebration, the city is calling vendors selling culturally-relevant merchandise to apply. The city listed examples including Mexican regional goods and holiday-inspired clothes.

It's also asking for food vendors to apply when the application opens on July 8, according to the city.

The MACC will have the application on the event's website under the "Market" headline. It said vendor applications will go under a review process before acceptance.

The city and MACC said parade applications already closed.