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Animals

4th of July fireworks expected to trigger spike in lost pets

KVIA
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Published 4:07 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With Fourth of July celebrations less than a month away, El Paso Animal Services is encouraging pet owners to prepare now for what has generally been one of the busiest times of the year for lost pets.

During the 4th of July holiday, shelters across the country see an increase in stray animals caused by fireworks, visitors and open gates causing pets frightened by fireworks to run away, EPAS said.

According to EPAS, with El Paso having more than 11,000 pets entered into the city shelter systems, even a small increase could cause additional strain on shelter resources.

Pet owners can take precautionary steps to prevent their pets from being lost:

  • Microchipping their pets
  • Acclimating their pets to spending time in a kennel during evening hours
  • Finding quiet areas throughout their homes
  • If a pet goes missing, El Paso Animal Services encourages owners to search their neighborhood immediately.

Community members finding stray animals are encouraged to file a found pet report at any veterinary clinic, fire station, or El Paso Services location.

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Mikey Tongko

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