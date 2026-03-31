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City of Las Cruces asking for input to improve police and fire departments

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Published 5:32 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City of Las Cruces is asking for your help in improving programs and services provided by the city's police and fire departments.

Submit your anonymous responses to the survey here. Submissions are open until April 15.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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