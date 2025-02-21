Good Vibes Only: Organ Mountain High Cheer team named National Champions

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- The Organ Mountain High School Co-Ed Cheer team emerged victorious at the USA Spirit Nationals competition in Anaheim, California. The team took a national title in the Show Cheer Advanced Large Co-Ed and another in Crowd Leading Advanced Large Co-Ed.

ABC-7 caught up with the team shortly after they arrived at the El Paso International Airport on Monday.

The team received a warm welcome at the airport as loved ones held up signs and cheered as they came down the escalator.

The Head Varsity Coach for Organ Mountain High School Cheerleading, Jordan Sanchez, said the team's dedication finally paid off.

”We went out there with just the expectation of the kids gaining experiences, and we ended up coming up on top and winning nationals our first time going. I don't know if it was beginner's luck, but now we have a great group of kids, and they took it home. We came in being the underdogs, just hoping to make it to finals. And it was very overwhelming and very, very awesome to see them succeed and go all the way to the end," she said.

Sanchez said the team trains four days a week, and many days they don't leave the gym until 9 p.m. She said the team had been preparing for this competition for months. She explained what it was like when they were finally named victorious.

"Exhilarating. I mean, we're waiting there. We're waiting. And finally, when they announced us, it was just full of emotions. Everybody hugging each other, because they accomplished something bigger than what we expected," she said.

The Knights competed against teams from across the country, making the City of the Crosses proud.

"It was a little nerve-wracking. I mean, we're representing Las Cruces. We're representing our Mountain High School. We're at this point, we're representing New Mexico, and it definitely was overwhelming. It put a lot on our shoulders. It really did. It put a lot of pressure on us," Sanchez said.

Some cheerleaders explained what the moment was like when they were announced as champions.

"It's nice because you jump up, you hug all your friends. You have people that you may not really talk to as often at practice or in other environments. And it's really nice because you all just it's a bonding moment and you guys, just kind of come together," said cheerleader Micayla Stevenson Montes.

"It was really surreal because at the end of the day, all these teams have been going for their whole lives. And then they were like, who the heck is this team from New Mexico? And then we kind of won and it was like woah!," explained cheerleader Adalyn Merrick.

The squad is now preparing for the upcoming state competition. They are the reigning champions and are hoping for a back-to-back win!