Adoption Spotlight: Heart Gallery of El Paso & help from Child Guidance Center

EL PASO (KVIA) - The dream of any kid is to grow up in a loving, supportive home. As part of a program called "Heart Gallery of El Paso", ABC-7 continues profiling some heart-warming children in the borderland who desperately yearn to be adopted.

ABC-7 Anchor Paul Cicala brings you another story in a series of reports with Heart Gallery of El Paso, and on ABC-7 at 6 pm, he'll introduce you to some therapists from the El Paso Child Guidance Center.

Karina Marrufo works at El Paso Child Guidance Center, which offers services to families, including therapy.

"This collaboration with the Heart Gallery is needed because kids in foster care and in adoption phases sometimes get overlooked, and there's gaps there, and we hope to bridge that gap," said Marrufo,"Not just therapy, but, we like to provide support groups for caregivers of the children."

Tanya Benzor, a Trauma Care Specialist at El Paso Child Guidance Center, added, "

"To be able to work in collaboration with Heart Gallery is really awesome just being able to get these families into services, and helping them take that first step as daunting as therapy."

Therapy... that helps the foster kids, as they continue their transitions into potentially finding "forever homes".

