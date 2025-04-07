Samuel Mangum: Military Monday honoree for April 7, 2025

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we are recognizing Vietnam Veteran Samuel Mangum.

He served 2 tours -- one in the first infantry division and one in the field forces ousters unit.

We thank you for your service.

