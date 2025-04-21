Skip to Content
Military Monday

Arturo Salinas: Military Monday honoree for April 21, 2025

pic_040725 Military Monday Arturo Salinas (Air Force)
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we are recognizing Arturo Salinas, who served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1955. During the Vietnam War, he was overseas in Japan.

Salinas died earlier this year, and ABC-7 thanks him for his service.

