Military Monday: Specialist Vives

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we are recognizing Specialist Vives. He served 6 years in the army with 2 deployments to Iraq. It was there, he provided security for troops as a Cavalry Scout.

He has also been awarded an Army Achievement Medal and 2 Army Commendation Medals.

We thank you for your service.

