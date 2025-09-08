Military Monday: Abraham Olivas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we are recognizing Abraham Olivas, who joined the military in 1983. He is a retired Command Sergeant Major for the U.S. Army. He served across the world -- from El Paso to Germany.

The person who nominated Olivas says he's the grandfather of two and a mentor to many.

We thank you for your service.

