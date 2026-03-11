Skip to Content
Military Monday

Military Monday: Honoring Private First Class Jose Carrasco

By
New
Published 7:35 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we are recognizing Private First Class Jose Carrasco. His daughter said he served in the Army for two years in the late 1950s. Although it was for a short time, he was proud to serve our country.

We thank you for your service. 

Send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military, or who once served and is a veteran. Click here to submit your entry.

Article Topic Follows: Military Monday

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.