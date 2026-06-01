Skip to Content
Military Monday

Military Monday: Honoring Ray Lopez

By
Published 11:10 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 is saluting the men and women of our armed forces and our veterans with Military Monday.

Today we are recognizing active-duty airman Ray Lopez.

We thank you for your service.

Send in a photo of your loved one who is serving in the military, or who once served and is a veteran.

Click here to submit your entry.

Article Topic Follows: Military Monday

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.