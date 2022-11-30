Operation Noel helps Chaparral family

EL PASO, Texas -- Kenia Zamarron takes care of her three young sons. The single mom lives with her sister, nieces, and nephews.

One of Zamarron's sons suffers from asthma. His father died in a work accident when the boy was just a year old.

Zamarron recently moved back from Durango, Mexico, where she cared for her sick grandmother.

The family lives in a bedroom in Zamarron's sister's mobile home in Chaparral, New Mexico. They share a bed.

Zamarron says her children are her motivation, helping them with homework daily. She prioritizes their education as she tries to find a job to support them.