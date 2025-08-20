Special Report: Tequila Tariff Talks

TEQUILA, JALISCO (MEXICO) -- Recent negotiations between U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum resulted in a 90-day extension for the existing 25% tariffs already in for exports to the US. After that period, the tariffs are expected to go up to 30%.

One of Mexico's most beloved exports, tequila, will not be immune from the projected tariff bump. To get answers for El Paso tequila enjoyers, ABC-7 anchor Paul Cicala traveled to Jalisco, Mexico, the heart of tequila country.

He spoke with tequila producers in Mexico about the anticipated tariff increase. He also spoke to tequila drinkers in El Paso to find out how their feeling about the upcoming increase.

The special report will air on Thursday, August 21, 2025 on ABC-7 at 10.