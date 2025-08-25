Celebrating National Dog Day at the Plaza Hotel

EL PASO (KVIA) -- The Plaza Hotel is inviting the public to celebrate National Dog Day on August 26, 2025. The hotel is hosting a “Yappy Hour” from 5 to 7 p.m. The Paws & Pour Social at La Perla, the bar located on the Plaza's 17-story-tall rooftop, will offer a variety of food and beverages and a pet-friendly atmosphere.

"Don’t forget that the Plaza offers a dog package for overnighters in the Sun City Pawcation," the Plaza Hotel added. "It’s a red-carpet experience for pooches and, as always, an ideal place for pet-owners to enjoy a stay at the hotel too!"