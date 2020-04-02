Free Streaming Options for Families

Safe at Home

We live in a great age for entertainment options - with services like Netflix, Spotify and Hulu, there's an almost unlimited amount of content to stream. However, the cost of these services can add up quickly. Fortunately, there are many low-and-no-cost options for at home streaming entertainment.

Here's a list of free services and trial offers available for video and music streaming at home.

Crackle has a great mix of all entertainment. (Free w/ Commercials)

https://www.crackle.com/

IMDB TV has Hollywood hits and TV favorites. (Free on IMDb and Fire TV devices)

https://www.imdb.com/tv/

Culture in Quarantine from the BBC provides museum arts, opera, and more!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/arts

West End Quarantine Sessions presents acoustic sessions from Broadway’s leading lights:

ANNOUNCING WEST END ACOUSTIC:THE QUARANTINE SESSIONS @WestEndSession



The Theatres may be dark but the STARS BURN BRIGHT. Aucoustic sessions with West End leading lights. Every Monday during the blackout. A way for artists to continue to earn whilst shows are on hiatus. pic.twitter.com/yyBBL8rv2h — Frazer Brown Productions (@FrazerBrownEnt) March 16, 2020

National Theatre at Home

https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/at-home

Nightly Met Opera Streams

https://www.metopera.org/user-information/nightly-met-opera-streams/

Globe Player presents Shakespeare and more.

https://globeplayer.tv/free-content

Free Trials

Dance, Opera, and Theatre (30 Days)

https://www.marquee.tv/

Stream Your Favorite Broadway Hits! (7 Days)

https://www.broadwayhd.com/

MLB.TV Free Preview 2018 – 2019 Archives (1 Week)

https://www.mlb.com/live-stream-games

Apple TV+ (7 Days)

https://www.apple.com/apple-tv-plus/

YouTube Premium (1 Month)

https://www.youtube.com/premium

sling (14 Days)

https://www.sling.com

Hulu (1 Month / 1 Week w/ Live TV)

https://www.hulu.com/

Netflix (30 Days)

https://www.netflix.com/

Disney+ (7 Days)

https://www.disneyplus.com

Showtime (30 Days)

https://www.sho.com/stream-showtime

HBO (7 Days)

https://www.hbo.com/order/now

prime video from Amazon (30 Days)

https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/offers/

CBS All Access (1 Month)

https://www.cbs.com/all-access/

MUSIC

Spotify (Free w/ Commercials)

https://www.spotify.com/

Apple Music (3 Months)

https://www.apple.com/apple-music/

amazon music (30 Days)

https://www.amazon.com/music/unlimited/hd