Free Streaming Options for Families
We live in a great age for entertainment options - with services like Netflix, Spotify and Hulu, there's an almost unlimited amount of content to stream. However, the cost of these services can add up quickly. Fortunately, there are many low-and-no-cost options for at home streaming entertainment.
Here's a list of free services and trial offers available for video and music streaming at home.
Crackle has a great mix of all entertainment. (Free w/ Commercials)
IMDB TV has Hollywood hits and TV favorites. (Free on IMDb and Fire TV devices)
Culture in Quarantine from the BBC provides museum arts, opera, and more!
West End Quarantine Sessions presents acoustic sessions from Broadway’s leading lights:
National Theatre at Home
https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/at-home
Nightly Met Opera Streams
https://www.metopera.org/user-information/nightly-met-opera-streams/
Globe Player presents Shakespeare and more.
https://globeplayer.tv/free-content
Free Trials
Dance, Opera, and Theatre (30 Days)
Stream Your Favorite Broadway Hits! (7 Days)
MLB.TV Free Preview 2018 – 2019 Archives (1 Week)
https://www.mlb.com/live-stream-games
Apple TV+ (7 Days)
https://www.apple.com/apple-tv-plus/
YouTube Premium (1 Month)
https://www.youtube.com/premium
sling (14 Days)
Hulu (1 Month / 1 Week w/ Live TV)
Netflix (30 Days)
Disney+ (7 Days)
Showtime (30 Days)
https://www.sho.com/stream-showtime
HBO (7 Days)
prime video from Amazon (30 Days)
https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/offers/
CBS All Access (1 Month)
https://www.cbs.com/all-access/
MUSIC
Spotify (Free w/ Commercials)
Apple Music (3 Months)
https://www.apple.com/apple-music/
amazon music (30 Days)
Comments