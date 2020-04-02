Skip to Content
Safe at Home
Free Streaming Options for Families

We live in a great age for entertainment options - with services like Netflix, Spotify and Hulu, there's an almost unlimited amount of content to stream. However, the cost of these services can add up quickly. Fortunately, there are many low-and-no-cost options for at home streaming entertainment.

Here's a list of free services and trial offers available for video and music streaming at home.

Crackle has a great mix of all entertainment. (Free w/ Commercials)

https://www.crackle.com/

IMDB TV has Hollywood hits and TV favorites. (Free on IMDb and Fire TV devices)

https://www.imdb.com/tv/

Culture in Quarantine from the BBC provides museum arts, opera, and more!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/arts

West End Quarantine Sessions presents acoustic sessions from Broadway’s leading lights:

National Theatre at Home

https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/at-home

Nightly Met Opera Streams

https://www.metopera.org/user-information/nightly-met-opera-streams/

Globe Player presents Shakespeare and more.

https://globeplayer.tv/free-content

Free Trials

Dance, Opera, and Theatre (30 Days)

https://www.marquee.tv/

Stream Your Favorite Broadway Hits! (7 Days)

https://www.broadwayhd.com/

MLB.TV Free Preview 2018 – 2019 Archives (1 Week)

https://www.mlb.com/live-stream-games

Apple TV+ (7 Days)

https://www.apple.com/apple-tv-plus/

YouTube Premium (1 Month)

https://www.youtube.com/premium

sling (14 Days)

https://www.sling.com

Hulu (1 Month / 1 Week w/ Live TV)

https://www.hulu.com/

Netflix (30 Days)

https://www.netflix.com/

Disney+ (7 Days)

https://www.disneyplus.com

Showtime (30 Days)

https://www.sho.com/stream-showtime

HBO (7 Days)

https://www.hbo.com/order/now

prime video from Amazon (30 Days)

https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/offers/

CBS All Access (1 Month)

https://www.cbs.com/all-access/

MUSIC

Spotify (Free w/ Commercials)

https://www.spotify.com/

Apple Music (3 Months)

https://www.apple.com/apple-music/

amazon music (30 Days)

https://www.amazon.com/music/unlimited/hd

