Sunday Funday Moment: El Pasoans get creative while practicing social distancing

Sunday Funday

EL PASO, Texas-- For some people, staying entertained while self-isolating is starting to become a challenge. However, one thing most of us can agree on is that staying at home is bringing out the creative side in most of us.

A few El Paso parent's decided to use that creative side when trying to keep themselves and their kids entertained.

ABC-7 viewer Ron Murphy knew he had to do something to keep his quaran-TEENS busy while they were at home so decided to create a backyard disco for them. It was a way to let them have fun while still staying active.

Courtesy: ABC-7 Viewer Ron Murphy

"Well with the Coronavirus affecting everything in our lives, we want the kids to stay busy stay positive stay fit. One thing we really enjoy doing is dancing so we set this up for them and they had a great time," said Murphy.

It wasn't just parents of teens who had to find a way to stay entertained. Alexis Carrillo wanted to make sure she documented her daughters 6 month milestone in a special and memorable way. She decided to have a creative photoshoot, pandemic themed.

Alexis posted the photo on Facebook with the caption, "6 months, Ari's first pandemic."

Courtesy: Alexis Carrillo Facebook

The photo features baby Ari surrounded by toilet paper shaped like the number 6, wet wipes, hand sanitizer bottles and small water bottles. Things most of us probably made sure to stock up on these past few weeks.