Sunday Funday Moment: 8-year-old El Paso boy mails ‘hugs’ to those struggling with depression

EL PASO, Texas-- Joseph Cobb’s dad has been stationed at Fort Bliss for a few months now and It was a few months ago when his mom decided to post a video of his simple act of kindness, mailing "hugs." Those paper hugs would help Joseph win an award and get him featured on ABC's Good Morning America.

"We made a video of him doing a couple hugs and him just sharing why he was doing a few of the hugs and we posted it on social media and we received an overwhelming amount of people requesting to receive a hug for various different reasons," said Desiree Cobb, Joseph's mom.

After watching a commercial about anti-depression medication, Joseph decided that he wanted to help those who were feeling down with a simple hug.

"I've been sending the hugs so I can make people happy so they don't feel alone,” said Joseph.

Joseph and his family moved to El Paso a few month's ago from Virginia. The family moved during the pandemic so Joseph found himself alone at home and began feeling down.

He wanted to find a way to not only lift his spirits, but to lift the spirits of others who may be feeling alone at home during the pandemic.

"He basically makes them at home and then we mail them and he sends little notes along with the hugs as well.”

Joseph's mom traces him on a construction paper. He then decorates the "hugs" and writes special messages according to the person who the hug is going to.

In May, Joseph was a recipient for the Hunts Little Heroes Award. Hunt’s Little Heroes Program recognizes dependent children of military service members who are making a difference.

"It gives the child an opportunity to share how they have been a hero within their community in some type of way,” said Desiree.

Joseph won a monetary prize for his kind act and he plans on donating his prize to CASA of El Paso, a volunteer organization that works with abused and neglected children in the court system.

"It really made me happy to see that an eight-year-old-- my own child-- thought of other people other than himself to find a way to bring some type of light into those peoples lives,” Said Desiree.

Joseph will continue to mail hugs to whoever feels like they are in need of one. If you would like a "hug" or know of someone in need of one you can email Desiree Cobb at desiree1927@gmail.com