Sunday Funday at the El Paso Zoo: Meet the Colossal Veteran of the Sands￼

In a captivating Sunday Funday moment, we take you on a journey to the El Paso Zoo, where a twenty-five-year-old veteran unfolds a tale that began on the sandy beaches of San Diego many moons ago.

Rescued and now residing at the zoo, this colossal figure isn't just significant in weight but boasts an impressive size that captures the imagination.

Prepare to be enchanted by the rich history and grandeur of this beloved veteran.

Known for his voracious appetite, L.B. can consume an impressive 38 pounds of fish daily, showcasing his hearty sea lion appetite.

According to the El Paso Zoo, sea lions, like L.B., exhibit remarkable abilities, with powerful flippers enabling speeds of up to 25 miles per hour and the capacity to slow their heart rate, allowing them to stay submerged for up to 10 minutes.

L.B., a retiree from the Navy and a participant in the U.S. Marine Mammal Program, acquired many of his behaviors there, embodying a "work smarter, not harder" approach.

The zookeepers continuously devise innovative ways to keep L.B. active and engaged, and during his programs, he can even offer a salute, a skill he learned at the zoo.