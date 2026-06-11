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El Paso County unveils 3rd AI-powered tour kiosk at zoo

KVIA
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Published 4:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County partnered with the city's zoo to show off a new A.I.-powered tour kiosk Thursday.

The kiosk is part of the county's Tourist Kiosk Program, which aims to connect residents and visitors with local attractions, activities and historical sites, the county said.

Right now, the county said it has three kiosks in Fort Bliss, the zoo and the Los Portales Museum and Information Center in San Elizario.

Each kiosk will be available in two languages with touch and voice navigation, the county said. It will help users explore local attractions like museums and trails.

Users can download digital postcards themed after the El Paso Zoo with the "Take a Photo with Me" picture, the county said.

El Paso County's Tourist Kiosk Program has zoo-themed backgrounds you can download when you take a photo with it.

"We're having a lot of really big concerts lately and so I'm really excited about the possibilities of just bringing more people, one, to the zoo, and then two, to everything else that El Paso has to offer," City Representative Josh Acevedo said.

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