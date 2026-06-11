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New Mexico State Parks offer free access June 14

Elephant Butte Lake
KVIA/File
Elephant Butte Lake
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Published 12:18 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KVIA) -- Sunday, all New Mexicans will get free access to every New Mexico State Park in honor of National New Mexico Day. New Mexico State Parks said 35 locations will be free to explore.

State Parks Division Director Toby Velásquez said 70% of New Mexicans live within 40 miles of a state park.

Activities on the free day varies by location, New Mexico State Parks said. For example, families can paddleboard at Elephant Butte Lake.

National New Mexico Day is June 14 and is a continuation of National Day Calendar State Celebrations in the order they joined the U.S.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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