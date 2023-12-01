Planning to watch ‘The Golden Wedding?’ ABC-7 wants to know!

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, stars from ABC's 'The Golden Bachelor,' will walk down the aisle on ABC-7's airwaves on Thursday, Jan. 4.

ABC-7 wants to know which Borderland residents are planning on having watch parties for 'The Golden Wedding.' If you have any exciting plans, let us know by emailing us at news@kvia.com!

The Primetime special airs live on ABC on Jan. 4 starting at 6 p.m. MST, and will be hosted by Jesse Palmer.