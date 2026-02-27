Brenda De Anda-Swann, General Manager of KVIA ABC-7

Brenda De Anda-Swann's career at KVIA is an example of the way the company provides opportunities for growing journalists, and a constant stream of work for our business card print shop.

She began working at KVIA in 1998 as a part-time weekend audio operator. Six months later, she left the production department for the newsroom and became the weekend assignment editor. In 2000, she became the main assignment editor -- coordinating the reporter and photographer staffs and assisting in development of stories.

Brenda later took another step up in the management ladder and became promotions director, in charge of the station's image and marketing. Two years later, she came back to the thrilling pace of the newsroom as assistant news director, and in March of 2008, Brenda was promoted to news director.

Fourteen years later, she was named general manager of KVIA-TV.

Brenda says she's simply enamored by the vibrant border, where she can enjoy the life and culture of two countries. Born in Guadalajara and raised in Chihuahua City, Mexico, she moved to El Paso to attend college at UTEP and graduated with honors with degrees in both Broadcasting and Latin American Studies.

Brenda believes accurate, powerful storytelling is the foundation of journalism, regardless of medium. Before exploring television news, she began her broadcast career at KTEP radio as a student at the NPR affiliate in El Paso, was part of the network's Diversity Initiative and was a correspondent for the nationally-syndicated program "Latino USA."

She is a member of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas (FOIFT), a non-partisan organization that advocates for transparency in government.

Brenda is eternally grateful to her mentors at KTEP, NPR and KVIA. They each made a difference.