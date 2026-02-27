Diana Wilson – Realtor with HPRE Group

My name is Diana Wilson, and I am a REALTOR® with the HPRE Group at the #1 brokerage in El Paso. Originally from Mexico and raised in California, I relocated to El Paso six years ago and have since dedicated my career to ensuring that every buyer and seller in our community feels educated, empowered, and truly seen.

As a military spouse, I have personally navigated the unique challenges of a PCS. My mission is to shoulder that stress for you, turning a complex transition into a smooth, stress-free homecoming at Fort Bliss.

Through my partnership with a powerhouse team of local professionals, I offer my clients a distinct advantage, including inside knowledge of new construction and the highest standards of regional craftsmanship. Whether you are looking for a custom-built dream home or navigating a fast-paced military move, I am committed to being your advocate in the Sun City.

I would welcome the opportunity to discuss how I can assist you with your real estate needs.