Irma Isela Durón Madrid – Dedicated Educator with Burnham Wood Charter School District

Irma Isela Durón Madrid is a dedicated educator with more than 30 years of experience in teaching and academic development. For the past eight years, and under the leadership of Superintendent, Dr. Joe E Gonzales, she has been a valued member of the Burnham Wood Charter School District family at Da Vinci School of Science and the Arts, where she serves as a Spanish teacher for both regular and Advanced Placement courses.

Throughout her career, she has taught students from diverse cultural and academic backgrounds, strengthening her ability to provide personalized instruction and foster inclusive, supportive learning environments. Her teaching emphasizes critical thinking, reading comprehension, active listening, and language proficiency, while also promoting core values such as responsibility, integrity, and respect.

During these years, her students have achieved extraordinary levels of performance on the AP Spanish Literature and Culture (Spanish IV). Their pass rate reached 97.8% according to College Board data, compared to 58.7% in Texas and 70.3% globally. These results represent much more than academic excellence; they reflect resilience, vision, and the unshakable conviction that all students, regardless of their circumstances, can reach their full potential when given the opportunity and support to do so.

Ms. Durón Madrid continually strengthens her teaching practice through professional development in innovative methodologies, educational technology, socioemotional learning, and inclusive education. Known for her empathy, organization, and commitment to student success, she has made a lasting impact on both the academic growth and personal development of her students and continues to contribute meaningfully to the mission of the district.