Judith Torres – Founder & CEO of Inclusive Logistics

Judith Torres is a woman who didn’t just build a company — she built a bridge between countries, cultures, and global opportunity. As Founder and CEO of Inclusive Logistics, she has proven that true leadership is not only about business growth, but about creating meaningful economic impact on an international scale. With clear vision and unwavering determination, Judith transformed challenges into opportunity within the global logistics industry. In a sector historically dominated by men, she forged her path with strategy, intelligence, and a deep conviction: excellence and integrity know no gender.

Under her leadership, Inclusive Logistics moves cargo at a global level, connecting continents through fully integrated air, ocean, and ground transportation solutions — supported by strategic warehousing and comprehensive customs services. From air freight to maritime shipping, from over-the-road transportation to secure storage and efficient customs clearance, her company ensures seamless, compliant, and precise supply chain operations across borders. Yet her impact extends far beyond the movement of goods. Judith believes logistics is the movement of progress. Every shipment represents development. Every border crossed represents opportunity. Every successful delivery strengthens economies and builds long-term partnerships.

Today, Inclusive Logistics stands as a trusted strategic partner for manufacturers, exporters, and multinational enterprises that rely on her team’s expertise to move the world forward — responsibly, efficiently, and with global vision.

This International Women’s Month, we celebrate not only her accomplishments, but her example: resilience, global leadership, and the courage to lead boldly while moving the world itself.