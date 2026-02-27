Mayela Jackson, NP – Co-Founder of Absolutely Gorgeous You MedSpa

Mayela Jackson is a board-certified Nurse Practitioner who has dedicated 16 years to providing direct patient care, cherishing every moment of her career.

She holds a Bachelor of Science and a Bachelor of Social Work from New Mexico State University. Furthering her education, Mayela attended the University of Texas at El Paso, where she earned a Master’s of Science degree in Nursing, solidifying her role as a Nurse Practitioner.

Her journey began with a 17-year stint in the restaurant industry, fostering her obsession with delivering the best possible customer service. Following this, she spent over a decade administering injections to patients with musculoskeletal issues. The field of medical aesthetics has held her interest for several years. With over three years of experience as an aesthetic injector.

Mayela firmly believes in the possibility of providing high-quality medical aesthetics and other services with remarkable results, all within the soothing atmosphere of a spa environment.