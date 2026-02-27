Skip to Content
Local Focus

Rubia Elegance – Founder of Elegance Beauty Empire

Rubia Elegance - Founder of Elegance Beauty Empire
By
New
Published 11:57 AM

Rubia Elegance is a highly skilled and licensed aesthetic injector dedicated to helping clients achieve timeless, natural beauty through advanced, personalized treatments. As the founder and visionary leader of Elegance Beauty Empire, she has cultivated a premier aesthetic practice that has thrived in El Paso, Texas, for seven successful years.

With extensive expertise in medical-grade injectables, Rubia specializes in hyaluronic acid dermal fillers and Botox, employing precise techniques and an artistic eye to create subtle, harmonious enhancements that highlight each client’s natural features and boost their confidence. Her commitment to safety, quality, and client satisfaction is evident in every consultation and procedure—she uses only premium, FDA-approved products in a luxurious, welcoming environment designed for comfort and results.

Passionate about empowering her clients to look and feel their best, Rubia combines her technical precision with genuine care, offering tailored treatment plans and thorough aftercare guidance. Elegance Beauty Empire stands as a trusted destination for those seeking refined, long-lasting aesthetic results delivered with professionalism and warmth.

Elegance Beauty Empire is located at 1860 Dean Martin, Suite 103, El Paso, TX 79936. To book a consultation or appointment, contact Rubia directly at 915-422-3036.

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus

Jump to comments ↓

KVIA Administrator

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.