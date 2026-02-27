Sandra Aguilera-Sanchez – Loan Officer with Rocky Mountain Mortgage

With 36 years of experience in the real estate and mortgage industry, Sandie Sanchez is a respected and well-known leader within the El Paso real estate community. A native El Pasoan, Sandie has built a distinguished career in mortgage lending, complemented by her experience in the title industry where she served as Vice President of Marketing and Business Development and played a key role in opening a title company in El Paso.

As a Loan Officer with Rocky Mountain Mortgage, Sandie has made meaningful contributions to her organization and to the broader Realtor and builder community. She is deeply committed to empowering others, consistently uplifting those around her both personally and professionally. Known for her clarity, integrity, and strategic mindset, Sandie approaches every opportunity and challenge with accountability and purpose. She actively supports her team members, ensuring they feel valued, encouraged, and equipped to succeed.

Sandie is passionate about working alongside Realtors and builders, introducing mortgage solutions that help qualify their clients and make transactions successful. For her, the most rewarding part of the mortgage industry is helping homebuyers achieve the dream of homeownership.

Her leadership extends well beyond her professional role. Sandie served 15 years on the Board of Directors for El Paso CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member). She is a two-time recipient of the Mortgage Bankers Affiliate of the Year Award and has been actively involved with El Paso Mortgage Bankers, Women’s Council of Realtors (WCR), and the El Paso Builders Association. She also helped establish the NAHREP chapter in El Paso and served on its Board of Directors.

Above all, Sandie is proud of her family. She is the mother of two wonderful children, Emily and Michael Sanchez, and a proud grandmother to Jordi and Ace.