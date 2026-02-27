Terry Hidalgo – Manager of Meza Trophies & Plaques

Terry Hidalgo started as a customer representative in 1983 through a Bowie High School employment program and stayed on since then to grow with Meza Trophies & Plaques to become our Manager.

Terry has brought over 42 years of experience and knowledge of the awards industry. Terry has played a pivotal role in streamlining client operations. Our customers keep returning asking for Terry, knowing she will help by answering any questions and giving advice to help them make their final decision.

Terry is celebrated for her unwavering reliability and deep understanding of the awards industry making her a trusted mentor to newer staff and a cornerstone of our success.

In Terry’s spare time she enjoys her family by participating and supporting them in their athletic and educational activities.