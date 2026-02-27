Vanessa Duran – Co-Owner of L & J Cafe

Vanessa Duran is the fourth-generation co-owner of L & J Cafe in El Paso, Texas, a nearly century-old restaurant known as “The Old Place by the Graveyard.” Originally opened in 1927 by her great grandfather as Tony’s Place, the restaurant was renamed L & J Cafe in 1968 by her grandparents and has remained family owned ever since.

Although she once planned to become a nurse, Vanessa officially joined the restaurant in 2001 working alongside her parents (Leo Duran Sr and Frances Duran) and became co-owner in 2024, embracing the responsibility of carrying forward her family’s legacy. Today, she oversees operations with a focus on teamwork, structure, and tradition. She is especially proud of expanding the catering program, building systems and strong community partnerships to grow it into a sustainable part of the business.

Vanessa also serves as Chairwoman of the Texas Restaurant Association El Paso Chapter and sits on the Texas Restaurant Association State Board, contributing to the Governance and Advocacy Committees. As a Hill Runner for the National Restaurant Association, she travels to Washington, D.C. to meet with congressional leaders and advocate for independent operators.

As a woman in a traditionally male dominated industry, she has faced being underestimated, but leads with both strength and compassion. For Vanessa, International Women’s Day is about honoring the women who came before her, especially her mother, and recognizing the strength it takes to lead, to preserve, and to carry a legacy forward with integrity.