Attorney Karla Griffin – Griffin Law Firm

Attorney Karla Griffin's success stems from the hard work of her family who migrated to the United States in the 80s. Her father and mother came to this country and understood that education was essential to get ahead. Her mother, an X-ray specialist, and her father, a mechanical engineer, seeded in her the importance of education and discipline.

Karla attended Coronado High School and continued to Arizona State University where she completed her Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Spanish and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. She then continued her legal education at St Mary’s School of Law in San Antonio Texas and obtained a Doctorate of Jurisprudence and was admitted to practice law in Texas and New Mexico.

She started practicing and received recognition for her Pro-bono service to the community and has served as the President of the Border Bankruptcy bar since 2019. She prides herself in providing the community with great legal representation. Her goal when meeting with a perspective client is to have them leave feeling better when they arrived. She has earned respect from clients, staff and colleagues through integrity, genuine empathy, and professionalism.

Karla is a mother of two boys, committed to setting an example of the incredible strength and capability of women. She teaches them that hard work, integrity, and kindness matter most – because in everything we do, we represent our families and the women who came before us.