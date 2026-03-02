Daniela Labinoti – Labinoti Law Firm

Daniela Labinoti came to the United States with determination, courage, and an unshakable belief in justice. Over the past 20 years, she has built a reputation as a formidable trial attorney specializing in personal injury law, catastrophic semi-truck accidents, and wrongful death cases. Licensed in both Texas and New Mexico, she stands as a relentless voice for those whose lives have been turned upside down by tragedy.

But what makes Daniela truly exceptional is not just her legal skill — it is her heart.

She is fierce in the courtroom and kindhearted in her community. She fights aggressively for her clients, holding powerful insurance companies and corporations accountable, while never losing sight of the human stories behind every case. To her clients, she is more than an attorney — she is a protector, a guide, and often a source of strength during their darkest moments.

Daniela Labinoti built her own law firm from the ground up — not just to practice law, but to establish a legacy of advocacy, integrity, and empowerment in El Paso and Las Cruces. As a woman-owned firm founded by an immigrant, her success represents resilience, courage, and the power of believing in your vision when others doubt you.

Daniela’s mission extends beyond verdicts and settlements. She is deeply committed to uplifting her community, mentoring others, and expanding her firm to make an even greater impact across the region. Her vision is bold: to grow a powerhouse firm that continues to fight for the injured, protect families, and stand as a pillar of strength for the community she calls home.

Daniela Labinoti is a woman who proves that strength and compassion are not opposites — they are powerfully intertwined