Jennifer Castaneda – CEO of El Paso Behavioral Health Hospital

As Chief Executive Officer of El Paso Behavioral Health Hospital, Jennifer Castaneda embodies servant leadership, resilience, and a deep commitment to patient-centered care. Her journey within the organization is a testament to dedication and vision, beginning her career as a Registered Nurse and steadily advancing through roles as ECT Coordinator, Chief Nursing Officer, Chief Operating Officer and now CEO.

With firsthand clinical experience, Jennifer leads with a unique understanding of both patient needs and frontline staff challenges. Throughout her tenure, she has been instrumental in expanding outpatient behavioral health services, increasing access to critical mental healthcare within the community and ensuring individuals and families receive the support they deserve.

As CEO, she champions an open-door leadership philosophy, fostering transparency, collaboration, and trust. She prioritizes listening to staff concerns and actively works to improve workplace conditions, recognizing that empowered teams deliver the highest quality care. Her leadership reflects a belief that strong organizations are built on compassion, accountability, and shared purpose.

Under her guidance, the hospital continues to grow as a trusted pillar of behavioral health services, strengthening the community through innovation, accessibility, and unwavering dedication to mental wellness.

During International Women’s Month, Jennifer stands as an inspiring example of what is possible when determination meets purpose – leading with heart, lifting others, and shaping the future of healthcare.