Dr. Lauren Boyer, DVM – Veterinarian with Kern Place Veterinary Hospital

I am Dr. Lauren Boyer, and I have been a small animal veterinarian in El Paso, Texas since graduating from the University of Missouri CVM in 2012. I currently work at Kern Place Veterinary Hospital, and also help out a few other veterinary practices in El Paso. My husband and I have two sons, ages 2 and 6, a cat, Nermal and a dog, Shepherd. I serve on the Advisory Board at Trinity First Day School. I am passionate about promoting collegiality within the veterinary profession and encouraging newer generations of veterinarians to want to engage in organized veterinary medicine.

At the local level, I have been actively involved with the El Paso Veterinary Medical Association (EPVMA) since 2012, including serving as EPVMA President in 2015. I have also been part of the EPVMA Banquet Committee, which hosts a large annual event for the El Paso veterinary community, and TVMA and AVMA representatives attend this event each year. Additionally, I served on the task force responsible for hiring EPVMA's current executive director. About 3 years ago, I started an El Paso DVM mom's group as an affiliate of EPVMA, which has led to increased active membership within EPVMA.

At the state level, I currently serve on the Texas Veterinary Medical Association (TVMA) Executive Committee as the Council Chair for External Affairs. I completed the TVMA Power of 10 Leadership Program in 2019, and subsequently served two terms on the TVMA Board of Directors representing West Texas veterinarians. I was also Chair of the TVMA Public Relations Committee in 2025 and currently serve on the TVMA Leadership Development Committee. I led the 2025 Task force on Credentialing for the TVMA CVA program.

I view myself as having a collaborative leadership style, and I believe women can be successful at having fulfilling careers as well as spending time with family as a wife and mother.