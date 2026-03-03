Skip to Content
Dr. Viridiana Ortiz, PhD – Founder and Director of Mind Forward Health Center

Viridiana Ortiz is a mental health leader and passionate advocate for emotional wellness in El Paso. As the founder and director of Mind Forward Health Center, she has dedicated her career to providing bilingual, culturally responsive therapy services to children, families, and adults seeking healing and growth.

With a deep commitment to breaking cycles of intergenerational trauma, Dr. Ortiz specializes in childhood trauma recovery and the development of healthy relationships. Her approach blends clinical excellence with compassion, creating safe spaces where clients can rebuild self-worth, strengthen emotional resilience, and move forward with confidence.

Recently recognized for excellence in bilingual mental health services, Dr. Ortiz represents a new generation of women leaders who are transforming lives not only through therapy, but also through community education, prevention initiatives, and advocacy.

