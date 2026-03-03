Lilith Shostakovich – Founder and CEO of D’Yalorde Wellness & Aesthetics LLC

Lilith Shostakovich is a healthcare professional, entrepreneur, and community leader serving the Paso del Norte region. As the Founder and CEO of D’Yalorde Wellness & Aesthetics LLC, she leads a medically supervised wellness and post-operative recovery practice built on structured protocols, patient education, and evidence-based standards of care.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Mexico and a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). She is currently completing her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, further strengthening her clinical foundation and long-term commitment to healthcare excellence.

With over a decade of hands-on healthcare experience, Lilith operates within medically supervised environments, maintaining strict professional and regulatory standards. Her specialization in post-operative recovery and advanced wellness protocols has been enhanced through training alongside respected surgeons in Mexico and Colombia, integrating modern surgical recovery techniques with disciplined, research-informed practice.

Her academic achievements have been recognized through membership in several distinguished honor societies, including Sigma Alpha Pi (The National Society of Leadership and Success), The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars.

Beyond her clinical leadership, Lilith is an active member of The League of Business and part of Med Lob, its healthcare-focused initiative promoting collaboration among medical and wellness professionals. She has also supported cancer foundations and community health initiatives, reinforcing her belief that healthcare leadership must extend beyond business into meaningful service.

In addition to her professional and academic roles, Lilith is a mother who has balanced entrepreneurship, higher education, and clinical work with discipline and resilience. Her journey reflects the strength of women who lead with knowledge, structure, and purpose while actively contributing to their communities.

Through her work, she remains committed to empowering women through education, safe practices, and informed transformation.