Mara Hernandez – Founder and Owner of The Center for Attachment and Trauma Treatment

Putting the Emotional Puzzle Together

My name is Mara Hernandez. I am a licensed psychotherapist specializing in treating children, adults, families and couples who are experiencing emotional, behavioral, relational and trauma related difficulties. My clinical work focuses addressing issues such as anxiety, mood disturbances, behavioral challenges, relational problems and the psychological effects of life transitions, unresolved grief and loss and exposure to violence and abuse. In my practice, I help people to reclaim their ability to function effectively, in their community, by restoring their emotional, spiritual and psychological strength.

I have worked in the mental health field since 1998, when I relocated to El Paso, Texas, following my husband’s military assignment to Fort Bliss. Shortly after arriving, I joined the El Paso Center for Children, where I served as a Child Psychotherapist and later as a Treatment Coordinator, working with children who had experienced abuse and trauma. During my time at this facility, I obtained my license as a Professional Counselor from the Texas State Board of Professional Counselors. In 2006, after eight years of clinical work at the Center for Children, I established my private practice, The Center for Attachment and Trauma Treatment, where I continue to provide psychotherapy services.

My academic background and professional experience include a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology, which I completed at Saint Martin’s College, now Saint Martin’s University, in Lacey, WA. I completed my graduate education at Chapman University, Orange, County, CA and I hold a Master’s Degree in Psychology, with an Emphasis in Individual, Marriage, Family, and Child Counseling. I am a member of the NewYork Institute for Jungian Studies, which has guided my professional path into psychodynamic, in-depth psychology theories. Currently, I am working on my studies in Advanced Dream Pattern Analysis and Advanced Fairy tale Studies, as a symbolic language of the human psyche, at the Assisi Institute: The International Center for the Study of Archetypal Patterns.

Through decades of clinical practice, continuing education, and participation in international professional organizations, I have developed a comprehensive set of therapeutic skills to support individuals seeking emotional healing and psychological growth. While I continue to integrate cognitive and behavioral methods into my psychotherapeutic work, my primary specialization lies in relational and Jungian psychodynamic approaches.

In my practice, I work collaboratively with clients to explore personal, relational, and work-related challenges, as well as trauma related situations that may be interfering with their well-being and daily functioning. My goal is to help individuals regain balance, deepen self-understanding, and achieve optimal emotional and psychological health.

For additional information about my services, please contact me at The Center for Attachment and Trauma Treatmentat (915) 533-1929.