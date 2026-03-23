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ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Pro-Musica presents “The Biriba Union”

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Updated
today at 9:13 AM
Published 9:12 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- El Paso Pro-Musica stopped by the ABC-7 studio to introduce the unique sounds of The Biriba Union. This group is a Grammy Award-winning Trio, super unique in that they perform Latin Jazz, American Roots Music, Hip-Hop, and more, and are part of the Silk Road Project Global Music Initiative with Yo-Yo Ma.

https://www.biribaunion.com

https://www.elpasopromusica.org

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Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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