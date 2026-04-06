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NorthEaster Parade returns to the Sun City

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Published 9:29 AM

The northeast is about to burst with patriotic pride during the 48th annual Mimbela family Northeaster Parade.

Parade starts at 4931 Hercules on Diana Street. North on Diana to Hondo Pass, right on Hondo Pass to end at Nations Tobin Park. Starts at 10 am

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Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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