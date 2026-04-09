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Local News Day: Celebrating the Reporters Who Keep Our Communities Informed

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Published 10:27 AM

EL Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) Today is Local News Day! The El Paso Community Foundation and Press Forward are joining a national effort to support local journalism and launch the first Local News Day on April 9.

Local news keeps us informed, holds institutions accountable, and shares the stories that shape our daily lives.

The El Paso Community Foundation became an official Press Forward chapter in fall 2025. Since then, Press Forward El Paso has been exploring what local news in our region needs and finding ways to support its long-term sustainability.

On Local News Day, Press Forward El Paso will highlight local journalists and newsrooms on social media to show how they contribute to our community.

https://epcf.org/

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Nichole Gomez

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Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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