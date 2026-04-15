Skip to Content
Local Focus

Feel the Rhythm: Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month This April

2026-IJD_poster_tall-scaled
The Jazz Exchange
APRIL JAZZ APPRECIATION MONTH FLYER (Instagram Post) (4)
The Jazz Exchange
APRIL JAZZ APPRECIATION MONTH FLYER (Instagram Post) (1)
The Jazz Exchange
By
New
Published 9:55 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- April is Jazz Appreciation Month, and International Jazz Day falls on April 30. The Jazz Exchange shares ways you can support jazz in your community.

https://www.thejazzexchange.org/

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.