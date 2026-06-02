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Quintin Demps Foundation Presents: Weekend of Impact Scholarship Fundraiser & Pickleball Tournament

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Quintin Demps Foundation
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Published 12:15 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA-TV) – The Quintin Demps Foundation is hosting its Annual Scholarship Fundraiser, a lively community event happening on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM at Serve, 1633 Cimarron Emporium, El Paso, TX 79912. The night will feature pickleball games, music, food and drinks, raffles, and giveaways. All proceeds will help fund scholarships for El Paso students who want to continue their education.

“This event is about investing in the next generation of El Paso leaders,” said Quintin Demps, founder of the Quintin Demps Foundation and former NFL safety and UTEP Miners standout. “When our community comes together with purpose, we change lives. Every ticket purchased brings another deserving student closer to their dream.”

Event Highlights

Pickleball Tournament: Compete for a $500 prize. No experience necessary, all skill levels welcome.

Food & Drinks: A selection of food and beverages is available on-site with ticket purchase.

Raffles & Giveaways: Exciting prizes throughout the night.

Free Parking & General Admission: Not a pickleball player? General admission tickets let you enjoy the music, food, and festivities. Minors welcome with a parent or legal guardian. The event is family-friendly; general admission is available if pickleball isn’t your thing, and minors are welcome with a parent or legal guardian.

How to Attend

You can get tickets only on Eventbrite. Reserve your spot today and join us to support a great cause.

Purchase tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/quintin-demps-foundation-scholarship-fundraiser-tickets-1989409119229

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM – 8:30 PM (MST)

Location: Serve | 1633 Cimarron Emporium, El Paso, TX 79912

Tickets: Get yours on Eventbrite . To learn more, visit the Foundation’s website at www.thequintindempsfoundation.com

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