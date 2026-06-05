Skip to Content
Local Focus

Run & Walk for Lucas: Community Rally to Support 6-Year-Old Battling Brain Tumor

4e4e1aa0-ded9-4bda-850c-71835a928309
By
New
Published 9:25 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The community is invited to attend a run and walk to support 6-year-old Lucas Monreal as he faces an aggressive brain tumor (DIPG).

This family-friendly event includes a 1-mile walk, a run, and a prayer ceremony.

Date: June 27, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM (Run starts)

Location: Crosspoint Church, El Paso, TX

Cost/Donation: This is a donation-based event, and contributions will be accepted on the day of the walk.

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.